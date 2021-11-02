High pressure brings a return to sunshine and stability

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Yesterday's system is on the way out, taking its clouds and cool conditions with it.

Fog is not an issue this morning as that fresh westerly flow continues to mix things up, but high pressure building into the state today will bring a return to stable weather today with a better chance to see patchy dense fog tonight into tomorrow morning.

So enjoy more sunshine and stability as that high pressure builds onshore today into tomorrow, with a return to the mostly sunny low 70s here in the valley and up in the Kern River Valley. The Kern Desert sees a range of mid to upper 70s today with the mid-60s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Valley air quality is back to the moderate range today, so there is no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device.

But we're also tracking the state's next cold front, which looks to sweep over Northern California on Thursday, once again bringing slim rain chances to Kern County. I'll increase cloud cover and wind speeds on Thursday with a drop in temperatures back to the low 70s here in the valley that afternoon, but we'll only have a 10% chance to see showers.

Friday is clearing and a little cooler, before a ridge of high pressure builds in yet again to take us back to those seasonal upper 60s and low 70s with sunshine this weekend.

The long range forecast is hinting at another storm for the state late Sunday into Monday, but we'll have to watch timing and trajectory closely before we can start introducing rain chances here in Kern County.

