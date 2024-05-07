High wind warning and warmer weather in Kern

Starting off the week with warm, yet windy conditions– especially in the desert communities.

The Mojave Desert Slopes has a high wind warning effective until Tuesday at 11 p.m. The impacted areas can expect sustained northwest winds between 25 mph to 35 mph, and gusts near 58 mph.

Monday night lows range as low as 41° in the mountains, up to 50° in the desert. Tuesday’s highs range as high as 86° in the desert, and as low as 60° in the mountains, with both the Kern River Valley and the Valley in the 70s.

Warm, dry weather is expected to climb throughout the week, reaching into the 90’s in the Valley over the weekend. The mountain communities can expect 70’s and 80’s by next weekend.

Wherever you are in the county, stay safe and don’t forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door.

