Historic heat this week but cool down on the way

Wednesday marks day nine for heat wave #4, and it's not quite over yet.

Bakersfield saw temperatures reach a record-breaking high of 111°, beating out the previous record for the day by just 1°.

That heat will be sticking with us through Friday.

Thursday's high is expected to be 107°.

Friday, Bakersfield can anticipate temperatures reaching 106°.

Cities all across the state are dealing with this historic heat as well.

Los Angeles is expecting triple digits at 101° on Thursday.

But, the good news is cooler temperatures are on the way.

As the high pressure system above the western region fades off into the Pacific this weekend, we will see temps in Bakersfield cool down to the low 90s by Saturday.

The remnants of Hurricane Kay are responsible for this cool down and the chance for rain this weekend.

This storm won't make landfall in the US, but it will help make conditions much more bearable through next week.

Bakersfield awaits a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, and our mountain communities are seeing rain chances as high as 60% on some days.

We are continuing to monitor this system, but in the meantime stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as possible.