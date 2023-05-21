Hot and stormy weekend for Kern County

Another hot weekend is added to the books with Bakersfield reaching a high of 94° on Saturday.

Steamy weather isn't our only concern this weekend.

The central valley and eastern Kern have been dealing with a marginal risk for thunderstorms, and the potential for stormy weather will last through Tuesday.

Bakersfield could see a slight chance for rain on Sunday with our mountains and deserts looking at more significant rain chances through early next week.

Low pressure will move in by Wednesday, meaning we'll see more comfortable conditions by the end of next week with highs in the 80s for the central valley.

Better conditions are on the horizon, but if you're looking for immediate opportunities to cool off, take a dip in the pool or visit the coast where temps are expected to be in 60s and 70s on Sunday!