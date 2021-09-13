Hot, sunny and stable conditions continue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — After a weekend in the upper 90s, we're still above average for most of the work week ahead. That means highs in the mid-90s here in the valley today through Wednesday with sunny and stable conditions, so air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and staying that way.

So while a westerly flow aloft looks promising on our weather maps this morning, but down at the surface we're in for another hot and hazy day. Valley air quality is high in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range with no improvement for the next couple days as high pressure remains in control.

A trough digging in over the Pacific Northwest Thursday into Friday looks to drop us a few degrees to more seasonal low 90s with better air quality to end the week, but there's no rain in the forecast.

That trough stays in control heading into the weekend, with highs in the 80s in sight! We'll be dry and sunny, but breezy and better as we enjoy some of the nicest temperatures we've seen in weeks. The last time we saw highs in the 80s here in Bakersfield was August 22.

