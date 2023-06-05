Hot weekend comes to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield reached a high of 95° on Sunday with temps across Kern mostly in the 90s.

Our south mountains saw cooler temps in the 80s with Pine Mountain Club enjoying the most comfortable day at 78°.

Across the state, eastern portions of California have been hit by rain and thunderstorms with scattered lightning, including a thunderstorm or two in the Lake Isabella area.

Scattered showers hit northeastern parts of Kern through the early evening and can be expected to continue through Monday.

As we head into next week, we can expect a chance for widespread thunderstorms across central and northern California.

Those thunderstorm chances extend over most of Kern County with scattered showers falling in the evening.

Heavier rainfall can be expected west of Bakersfield at 8 p.m. on Monday, and showers will last in our area until Wednesday.

Wind gusts with these storms could reach between 30 to 40 mph on Monday in our wind-prone areas, but gusts will stay calm in Bakersfield.

We can credit low pressure for the rain, good air quality, and cooler temps through next week.

The central valley can expect highs in the 80s.

Our mountains await temps in the 70s and 80s with our deserts looking at highs in the 80s and 90s on Monday.

Cooler weather will last through the remainder of the week for all of Kern County, so enjoy the nice conditions as we await serious summer heat.