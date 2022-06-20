Kern County will see triple digits this week with potential for thunderstorms in our deserts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Triple digit heat is likely in most of the San Joaquin Valley throughout the coming week. There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

The heat picking up early seeing 90s on the Valley floor by noon today and tomorrow. By midweek, we'll see temperatures ranging from 100 to 103 degrees.

As we reach the triple digits, we want to remind everyone the dangers of heat and vehicles. Once temperatures hit 100, temperatures in your vehicle rise even more. After about 20 minutes, temperatures in your vehicle can reach around 20 degrees warmer than outside. Make sure not to leave any children or pets sitting in a vehicle.

Our mountain communities are fortunately escaping the triple digits, sticking with the upper 80s and 90s.

There is a 50% to 60% chance of triple digit reading from Tuesday onward through Thursday across the entire valley and desert areas. But, this will also depend on the amount of cloud cover over the region. High pressure will then build into the region by the end of the week.