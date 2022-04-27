Last day of heat before a small cool off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A drop in afternoon highs will occur today with a further decrease expected on Thursday. Highs will be right around 80 in the Valley again Thursday, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Winds will be fairly calm, and skies will be sunny most of Wednesday. We'll see some gusty winds heading into those later hours, in fact, it looks like winds in Eastern Kern could exceed 60 miles per hour by late Thursday!

We're not expecting any rain with this next system though, and our weather looks calm again by Friday and into the weekend.