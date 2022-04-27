Watch
Weather

Actions

Last day of heat before a small cool off

Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, brought to you by 23ABC's Veronica Morley.
Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 6.23.10 AM.png
Posted at 8:06 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:09:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A drop in afternoon highs will occur today with a further decrease expected on Thursday. Highs will be right around 80 in the Valley again Thursday, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Winds will be fairly calm, and skies will be sunny most of Wednesday. We'll see some gusty winds heading into those later hours, in fact, it looks like winds in Eastern Kern could exceed 60 miles per hour by late Thursday!

We're not expecting any rain with this next system though, and our weather looks calm again by Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018