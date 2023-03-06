Light rainfall hitting Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County has been dealing with scattered showers and light snowfall in the mountains on Sunday.

Through the evening, cloud cover and light rain will persist.

Winter weather conditions in the mountains could mean delayed travel and possible road closures due to snow cover.

By Monday, a 10% chance of rain is expected, but the rest of the week should be dry until the weekend.

With the rain and snow, cold weather will stick around through the beginning of the week.

Bakersfield will see temps in the 50s; those highs are nearly 10 degrees below average.

In the mountains, the beginning of the week will see highs in the 40s.

By the end of the week, our mountains will warm up slightly to the 50s.

The next storm system is expected to hit by the end of the week, so brace for more rainy weather.