Low-pressure system increasing storm chances for higher elevations Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A low-pressure system will move southward through the San Joaquin Valley late Monday into Tuesday, resulting in much cooler weather, increased winds, and a chance of light mountain precipitation.

On Monday, Bakersfield is expected to see a record high of 79 for this time of year. Then starting Monday evening temperatures will begin to cool heading into Tuesday. Maximum temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be around fifteen degrees cooler than this afternoon. A warming trend will return Thursday through Saturday.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada from Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. Damaging wind gusts may blow down compromised trees. Wind gusts near 40 mph are anticipated in the northwest portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Tuesday. Wind gusts near 55 mph are expected in the Indian Wells Valley, the Mojave Desert Slopes, and the Mojave Desert Tuesday. Blowing dust could reduce visibilities in some locations, causing difficult travel.

The winds are pushing some of that haze out of the region though, leaving us with moderate air quality.