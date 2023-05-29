Memorial Day weekend continues with beautiful conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — As the holiday weekend continues, we've been enjoying nice weather across California.

On Sunday, temps in Bakersfield reached a high of 89°.

If you're spending your holiday weekend outside of the central valley, you saw highs in the 60s across the coast.

We can expect low pressure to continue to impact our area, meaning Memorial Day weather will be great.

Planning to enjoy the beach in Los Angeles, you can anticipate a high near 70° or if you're already headed back home to Bakersfield on Monday, you'll be looking at a warmer day with a high of 85°.

Our south mountain communities in Kern will enjoy a day in the 60s and 70s, and our north mountains can expect highs in the upper 70s and 80s on Memorial Day.

Winds will stay light in the valley, but wind-prone areas in our mountains and desert regions could see higher gusts up to 35 mph.

Air quality will be in the moderate category.

Headed into next week, temps will stay below average.

In the valley, we're looking at highs in the 80s, but we can anticipate a warmup by the end of the week.

In the meantime, enjoy your long weekend and stay safe.