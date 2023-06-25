Strangely comfortable weather continues through the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Great weather continues to be the trend through this weekend as we head deeper into summer.

Bakersfield saw a high in the 80s on Saturday — falling 15° below average for this time of year.

Looking for more nice poolside weather?

I have great news for you across Kern heading into Sunday.

Temps will mostly sit in the 80s.

China Lake will be the warmest across the county with a high of 94° on Sunday, and Pine Mountain Club will be the coolest at 67°.

Our south mountain communities will fall in the mid range with highs in the 70s.

Air quality will be in the moderate category on Sunday with light winds across the county.

While we enjoy the unusually comfortable weather, high pressure is building of the coast and will bring the heat.

Highs by next weekend could easily reach triple digits.

As a reminder while we prepare for the heat, be sure to drink plenty of water and wear light clothes if you plan to head outdoors.