Morning fog and seasonal temperatures continue

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're seeing more cloud coverage and morning fog on Friday with a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

Conditions remain dry through the weekend with temperatures in the 60s for the valley and 70s for some mountain and desert communities.

We'll see similar temperatures through the weekend and the start of next week. We're expecting temperatures to remain in the 60s for the valley next Thursday for Thanksgiving. Our mountains will be in the 50s and 60s.

Air quality remains poor with no burning allowed.