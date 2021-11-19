Watch
Weather

Actions

Morning fog and seasonal temperatures continue

Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m.
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC
Screen Shot 2021-11-19 at 7.18.15 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-11-19 at 7.28.52 AM.png
Posted at 7:34 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 10:39:14-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're seeing more cloud coverage and morning fog on Friday with a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

Conditions remain dry through the weekend with temperatures in the 60s for the valley and 70s for some mountain and desert communities.

We'll see similar temperatures through the weekend and the start of next week. We're expecting temperatures to remain in the 60s for the valley next Thursday for Thanksgiving. Our mountains will be in the 50s and 60s.

Air quality remains poor with no burning allowed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018