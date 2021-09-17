Watch
Weather

Actions

Nice and cool for the weekend!

Stronger winds bring fire concerns
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 19:11:45-04

Cooler air is here for the weekend!

Temperatures will fall below average by Saturday!

Highs will be in the upper 80s in the Valley, lower 90s in the Desert, and temperatures as cool as the 70s in the South mountains!

A passing cold front keeps us even cooler on Sunday, with lower 80s in Valley!

The cooler air comes with gusty winds though, and a Fire Weather Watch is will be in effect for our mountain communities around Tehachapi and Lake Isabella both Saturday and Sunday.

This means any fires that start would spread easily due to weather conditions.

Heading into next week, temperatures begin to rise again, with mid to upper 90s in the Valley for the first day of Fall on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018