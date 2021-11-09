Pacific storm brings morning showers with slow clearing this afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A storm system will continue to spread precipitation across Central California today before tapering off by this evening.

Unfortunately this far south, the cold front driving this moisture onshore falls apart, so we're not getting much more than showers through mid-morning and then the valley will be drying out midday. That leaves us cool and breezy with passing cumulus clouds this afternoon, a great day to go fly a kite with the kids after school! As clouds get banked against the mountains, we'll continue to see some sprinkles at the base of the passes through this evening with windy conditions through Tehachapi and Frazier Park, but there's no weather to stop your travels.

Enjoy the good air quality of course, but as we know it's short lived, the Valley Air District says there are no restrictions but wood burning is discouraged.

The clouds will break apart overnight with cool, clean breezes keeping temperatures down in the mid-60s today and tomorrow. As we slowly clear those skies tonight, there's a slight chance of fog development tomorrow morning. But with building high pressure tomorrow afternoon, I think there's a better chance for that fog development Thursday morning. As a result I think it will be dry but could be cool and gray for our Veterans Day Parade downtown Thursday morning.

That high pressure remains in control through the weekend, with a chance of fog each morning but then sunny 70s each afternoon Friday through next Monday.

