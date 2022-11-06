Pacific storm on the way

Fall weather has really been kicking in this weekend.

Bakersfield enjoyed another cool day today.

Temperatures in Bakersfield reached 65° — that's 6° below average.

We'll only be getting colder as we head into early next week.

Sunday, temperatures in Bakersfield are expected to reach 68°.

As a slow-moving Pacific storm moves our way, we can expect temps to drop to the 50s by mid-week.

Mountain communities can expect temps to drop to the 40s mid-week but will head back up to the 50s just in time for Veteran's Day weekend.

This storm will bring up to an inch of rain to the valley and up to two inches to our mountain communities, so make sure to bring a rain jacket with you to the polls on Election Day.

Elevations as high as 8000 feet can expect to get snow.

That will drop by Tuesday night to 3500 feet, meaning Kern's highest peak could see up to a foot of snow.

With this storm, minor flooding along with rock and mudslides are possible, so remember to turn around and don't drown in the event of flooding in your area.

As you head out early next week, be sure to stay safe and we will keep you update on the conditions!