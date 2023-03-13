Pleasant weather in Bakersfield for just a moment

Bakersfield enjoyed a day of nice weather in between rounds of serious storms.

Sunday has been a great day for outdoor activities with a high of 72° and wind gusts up to 10 mph in the valley.

If you took a trip to the coast for the weekend, you enjoyed highs in the 60s.

As the first storm passes, another brews along the coast.

Tuesday's storm is expected to bring more rain and flooding to Kern.

The newest storm system could drop up to an inch in the valley and up to 2" of rain at the Grapevine.

For our mountain communities, our northern most mountains will accumulate an additional 1.5" of rain.

Our desert communities will see less, totaling between 0.25" and 0.5" of rain.

This storm could bring high winds, reaching up to 40mph gusts in eastern Kern on Tuesday.

A flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday morning as this new storm and rapid snow melt pose additional flooding threats to already flooded areas.

If an evacuation warning has been issued for your area, please do not return home until it is safe.

Remember to turn around, don't drown, and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

The remainder of the week will be in the 60s for the valley, and the mountains will see highs in the 50s and 60s.

As always, stay safe.