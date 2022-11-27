Post-Thanksgiving weather staying warm and dry

Small Business Saturday wrapped up in Bakersfield with a high of 69°.

Temperatures in the valley have been unseasonably warm, and those conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.

As California residents begin to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday, conditions across the state are looking to be dry and comfortable.

Air quality has improved and will be in the good category on Sunday.

Bakersfield is anticipating a high of 65° on Sunday and could see temps cool down to the 50s by Tuesday.

The valley could also see a slight chance of rain on Tuesday as temps drop, but we shouldn't see significant rain.

Our mountain communities are expecting a cooldown next week as well.

Lake Isabella is expecting temperatures in the 50s next week, and Tehachapi and Frazier Park will see highs in the 40s.

Enjoy these comfortable conditions because cooler weather is on the way!