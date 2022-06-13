Prepare for a windy day ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High winds will cover Kern today and tomorrow, bringing a slight cool down in temperatures.

Strongest winds are along the Mojave Desert Slopes where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m., then it will increase to a High Wind Watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Cooler teperatures will prevail today with high temperatures around five degrees below normal for this time of year.

A warming trend will begin on Tuesday with forecast highs back near the century mark by next Wednesday.