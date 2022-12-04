Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain persists through the weekend

Up to an inch expected in some areas
super7day1203.png
23ABC
super7day1203.png
Posted at 6:57 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 21:57:22-05

Bakersfield expects its second wave of rain Saturday evening, and it will last through Sunday morning.

Kern county already saw the first wave of rain bring showers to the McFarland and Delano areas in the morning.

For the most part, the rain dried up in the afternoon in the valley, but it will start once again around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The bulk of the rain will come early Sunday morning between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

By 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the showers will dry up.

For the rest of the day on Sunday, we can expect to see dry conditions with some cloud cover.

In addition to the rain, the winter storm system brings chilly weather.

Bakersfield saw a high of 56° and can expect another cool day on Sunday with a high of 62° on Sunday.

Lake Isabella will be in the 50s for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will start in the 50s on Sunday and drop to the 40s for the rest of the week.

Our mountain regions will anticipate their most significant rain chances on Sunday with a possibility of lingering rain chances through Tuesday.

The valley could see rain chances last through Wednesday, but we will keep you informed as the models are updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018