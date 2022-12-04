Rain persists through the weekend

Bakersfield expects its second wave of rain Saturday evening, and it will last through Sunday morning.

Kern county already saw the first wave of rain bring showers to the McFarland and Delano areas in the morning.

For the most part, the rain dried up in the afternoon in the valley, but it will start once again around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The bulk of the rain will come early Sunday morning between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

By 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the showers will dry up.

For the rest of the day on Sunday, we can expect to see dry conditions with some cloud cover.

In addition to the rain, the winter storm system brings chilly weather.

Bakersfield saw a high of 56° and can expect another cool day on Sunday with a high of 62° on Sunday.

Lake Isabella will be in the 50s for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will start in the 50s on Sunday and drop to the 40s for the rest of the week.

Our mountain regions will anticipate their most significant rain chances on Sunday with a possibility of lingering rain chances through Tuesday.

The valley could see rain chances last through Wednesday, but we will keep you informed as the models are updated.