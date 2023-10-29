Red flag warning issued in the mountains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A red flag warning has been issued in the Kern mountains until Monday night.

High winds picked up in eastern Kern on Saturday upwards of 30 miles per hour, and it will stay gusty through Sunday, but those winds will shift northeast on Sunday.

The northeast winds will pull in dry air to the valley, resulting in high fire danger on Sunday and Monday.

Things like discarded cigarettes, campfires, burning debris, and sparks from lawn mower blades or trailer chains can increase the risk of a wildfire starting.

Because of those dry conditions, be sure to be extra careful, and in the event of a wildfire remove yourself from danger and call 911.

Outside of the fire risks to the east, the central valley has enjoyed cooler weather.

On Saturday Bakersfield reached 69°, and temps should stay in the low 70s with a forecast high of 72° on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley will see temps in the upper 60s and our south mountain communities will drop to highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Skipping forward to Halloween, expect nice, cool conditions.

Bakersfield should reach 77°.

In the evening when you take the kids out to trick or treat, temps will be in the 60s, so a light jacket may be a good idea to keep warm through the night.

The rest of the week, temps are staying consistent in the upper 70s in the valley.

The mountains are looking at highs starting in the 50s for some spots, ranging up to the upper 70s, but overnight lows are already nearing freezing Sunday!

Be safe, and enjoy your Halloweekend!



