Scattered showers through Sunday and high winds to the east

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Rainy weather continues through the weekend for much of California with scattered showers moving through Kern county early Saturday evening.

Those showers are expected to continue in the mountains from Saturday night until early Sunday morning.

Places south of the Grapevine should see a band of light rainfall on Sunday morning, which could delay travel, so plan ahead and drive safe on the roads.

In addition to the rain, our mountains and deserts are dealing with high winds until Sunday night.

Places like Tehachapi will see gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

In the desert, areas around Jawbone Canyon could see gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

By Monday, Kern should dry up and the winds should die down.

Cooler weather can be expected to last through the weekend.

Bakersfield reached 75° on Saturday with most of the rest of the county in the 60s.

We'll see a significant drop into Sunday.

Bakersfield should see a high at 61°.

Communities south of the Grapevine will reach the 40s with the rest of the county falling into the 50s and 60s.

High pressure moving in will change that briefly next week.

Temps will hit the 70s in Bakersfield on Tuesday, but getting into the Thanksgiving holiday, we'll be back in the 60s.



