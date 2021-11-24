Seasonal temperatures continue ahead of Thanksgiving

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're seeing dry conditions with temperatures in the low 60s for the valley on Wednesday with the mountains and deserts staying in the 50s and 60s.

Light winds in the morning become northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon and moisture trapped in the San Joaquin Valley will continue to create episodes of nighttime and morning fog.

Air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups with no burning allowed.

We'll see a slight warm up for Thanksgiving on Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The warming trend will continue through this weekend with some communities even reaching highs in the mid-70s.