Seasonal Temperatures continue in the valley

Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Posted at 4:41 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 19:41:37-05

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Clear skies yesterday led to widespread dense fog across the valley lasting into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts that with a mixture of high and low pressure throughout the night widespread fog development could be hindered.

Although cool, our air quality is unhealthy in Kern County which means no burning for all. The poor air quality will continue into tomorrow decreasing to 143 which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Highs will be seasonal throughout the week. Bakersfield saw a high of 68 today with mid- to upper-60s for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we climb to 69, weather conditions are expected to remain dry and seasonal throughout the week.

