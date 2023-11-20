Slight warmup before Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The rain has left Bakersfield for now, and the chilly temps will soon follow for a couple days.

Bakersfield reached 63° on Sunday —just below average.

It's only cooling even more through the evening.

By 11 p.m. on Sunday, Bakersfield should cool to 50° with an overnight low falling to 42°.

Overnight, some places in the mountains and desert could see evening lows drop below freezing.

If you plan to spend time outdoors Sunday night, bring a sweater or jacket to stay warm.

High winds are expected to last in the mountains and desert before they die down Monday morning.

A wind advisory in these areas will expire at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Air quality remains in the moderate category, and there's no burning unless you're registered.

Most of the county will hit the 50s and 60s on Monday.

Bakersfield will warm slightly to 67°.

The KRV will reach 68°, but further south in Tehachapi, the high will reach 53°.

High pressure building in the Pacific will warm things up for us in the central valley for a couple days.

Temps will hit the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bakersfield, but will cool once again to the 60s just in time for Thanksgiving.



