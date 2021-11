KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're still in the low 60s for the valley and most mountain and desert communities, although Lake Isabella is seeing a high of 70.

Fog and cloud coverage should continue to clear out. Air quality is back in the moderate range.

A slight warming trend will occur through the weekend with high pressure moving into the region. The valley will warm up to highs in the mid to upper 60s and the mountains will see 60s and 70s.

Expect warm temperatures to continue into midweek.