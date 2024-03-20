Springing into a cooling trend after the first 80° day of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The first day of spring has brought great conditions to California.

Bakersfield saw the first 80° day of the year on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, we've begun to cool down.

Bakersfield hit 78° on Wednesday, and highs across most of the county looked nice with our deserts hitting 80° while our mountains fell into the low 60s.

Changes in our weather pattern mean we could see highs drop over the weekend along with some rain in the valley.

Low pressure will move along the coast to hit northern California by Friday.

Those impacts will fall south by Friday evening.

The valley could see 0.25" - 0.50" of rain, but our deserts should see next to no impacts from this system.

Temperature-wise, we'll fall more than 10° from Friday to Saturday.

Saturday should reach 66° and Sunday will fall cooler to 59°.

Our mountains can anticipate a similar drop.

Highs will fall to the 40s and 50s, and they will deal with high rain chances.

Tehachapi expects a 40% chance of rain on Saturday, and Lake Isabella and Frazier Park forecast a 30% chance of rain.

By early next week, we'll clear out and return to warmer temps.

Enjoy the first day of spring, and stay safe.



