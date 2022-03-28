Storm system arrives in Kern, expected to last through Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A storm system is bringing rain and some snow to Kern County Monday. We can expect to see strong winds and showers throughout the day until it clears out beginning Wednesday.

Kern expects to see around 0.75 to 1.25 of rain starting Monday morning. Throughout Monday, temperatures will rise to the mid 60s and showers will continue to persist. The storm will continue to progress inland during tonight and into the daylight hours Tuesday.

There also remains a slight chance of thunderstorms with small hail possible for mainly this afternoon, and the possibility exists at any location in our forecast area. There will be sufficient ingredients for potential development of thunderstorms, including cold air aloft, moisture, and dynamics.

Gusts of 50+ miles per hour are possible through and at the base of the Grapevine, with gusts over 30 miles per hour county wide. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Tehachapi area until 11 a.m. Monday.

High pressure will rebuild beginning later Tuesday with a warming and drying trend through the week. A return to seasonal temperatures and mostly clear skies is in store for Wednesday and Thursday. We'll start to see the 70s and even 80s return heading into this weekend.