Strong upper level trough brings big cooldown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — October has seen quite a few changes so far this month.

We've dealt with 8 days this month of 90° weather and enjoyed 4 days of temps in the 70s, and the changes continue for us this weekend.

Bakersfield saw a hot 85° on Saturday, and most of the county felt the heat as well.

Tehachapi reached 79°.

Our deserts reached the upper 80s and low 90s, but the good news is this should be the last of the summer heat.

As a strong upper level trough moves in, it will bring a big cooldown to Kern county.

Temps in Bakersfield will fall to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Our mountains and communities south of the Grapevine should see temps drop to the 60s, and even our deserts are cooling into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

By Sunday night, the system should hover right over the central valley, allowing for higher winds in eastern Kern.

A wind advisory will remain in effect for the other side of our mountains until Monday.

We could also see a shot at scattered showers mostly in our south mountains Monday afternoon.

The rest of the week, the valley will stay on the cooler end, enjoying temps in the 70s.

Our mountains could even cooldown to the 50s on Monday with temps reaching the 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week.



