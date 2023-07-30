Summer heat expected to reach near normal temps this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield officially entered heatwave #3 on Saturday with a high of 100°.

Although we're continuing to see summer heat impact our area, we're seeing temps reach near normal highs, which is a positive change from last weeks extreme conditions.

Across the state, heat advisories are in effect in portions of the state including Santa Barbara county, Los Angeles county, and Ventura county, extending down to the San Diego area.

The coast enjoyed a comfortable Saturday with highs reaching the 70s and 80s.

Central valley saw triple digit heat, and Sacramento fell just shy of 100° on Saturday.

Through the rest of the weekend, Kern county will stay hot.

Bakersfield can expect a 99° day on Sunday with most of the northwestern areas in the county reaching the upper 90s.

Our mountain communities will see highs in the 80s and 90s on Sunday, and our desert communities are still dealing with extreme heat as China Lake and Ridgecrest near 110°.

Our mountain communities will also be looking at a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday as monsoonal moisture moves in.

Our high pressure system will push to the east, giving our deserts a shot a showers through Monday afternoon and allowing for a cooldown into the mid 90s next week.

Air quality will stick to unhealthy for sensitive groups category, and wind gusts will stay calm in Bakersfield with higher winds up to 40 miles per hour in the desert.

As always be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated.