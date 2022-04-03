Summer like temperatures across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Temperatures are expected to be 10 degrees above average through Sunday but as a low pressure trough approaches from the Pacific we will see temperatures drop into the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Although this trough is not expected to bring any rain it will bring with it gusty wind conditions Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Tehachapi will feel the affects of these winds and should beware of the Wind Advisory in place.

These seasonal temperatures are short lived as a ridge of high pressure rolls in Thursday causing temperatures to rise 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year. These warm temperatures are expected persist into Friday and have the potential to break records.

So Kern, get your summer wardrobe ready!