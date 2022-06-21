Summer temperatures begin with scattered showers on their way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The summer solstice is bringing summer heat Tuesday. Wednesday we'll see a slight cool down as monsoonal moisture and a low-pressure system brings thunderstorm possibilities throughout Kern.

Triple-digits will begin Tuesday seeing highs of 100 degrees on the Valley floor. Our neighbors in the mountains are a bit cooler seeing highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Starting Wednesday though a low-pressure system will bring storm chances for Kern County.

Mountain communities will see higher rain and thunder chances, but the Valley floor could receive some precipitation.

A few of the stronger storms may be able to create some localized heavy downpours, gusty winds, or even small hail.

The biggest concern with these storms is the increased threat of lightning ignited wildfires.

Following Wednesday temperatures will return to above average and conditions will remain dry heading into this weekend. This triple digit heat should persist into early next week.