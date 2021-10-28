Sunny, seasonal 70s return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High pressure is now in control, which keeps us sunny and stable today with a warm up to seasonal conditions. Enjoy a high of 76 in Bakersfield today with mid-70s for the rest of the valley too and moderate air quality. The Kern River Valley and Kern Desert are a bit warmer, with a climb to the low 80s today while the south mountains of course are a bit cooler, with highs in the sunny low 70s this afternoon.

Tomorrow is a few degrees warmer, as that high pressure slowly moves into the Great Basin.

A system passing over Northern California on Saturday will push that ridge out, bringing some cooler air onshore and taking us just below average to the breezy low 70s again. We'll have passing clouds but no rain this far south, which is good news for your Halloween weekend plans!

Skies will be clearing with cooler conditions on Sunday, meaning highs in the upper 60s here in the valley Halloween afternoon and dry low 60s for your trick-or-treaters that evening. The Kern River alley and Kern Desert are much of the same, while the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be in the low 60s Halloween afternoon with a quick drop to the low 50s that evening.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC

