Temperatures still warm before major cooldown

Cooling trend into next week
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 20:41:51-04

Thursday's temperatures continue the warming trend this week with a high of 92° in Bakersfield, and we will stay warm for the next few days.

Friday, Bakersfield can expect a 93°.

Low 90s will continue to plague our area through the weekend, but Bakersfield will see a major cooldown on Sunday.

The high-pressure system that has been keeping us unseasonably warm will move into the Pacific, making room for the low-pressure system to move into our area and cool us down next week.

Air quality here in Kern is still unhealthy for sensitive groups and wind gusts will be light and breezy.

Comfortable fall conditions will join us early next week.

If you can't wait for the cool weather here in the valley, take a trip the coast this weekend where lovely weather persists.

Thursday, San Luis Obispo saw a high of 80° and anticipates another nice day on Friday with a high of 83°.

Whatever your plans are for the upcoming weekend, we only have a few more days of unusual heat in the forecast until we can really enjoy the cool weather.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
