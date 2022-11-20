Watch Now
Temps continue to be below average but not for long

Warm up on the way mid week
Posted at 9:24 PM, Nov 19, 2022
Another cool day greets Bakersfield on Saturday with a high of 65°.

The holiday season is shaping up to be a nice one with temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

On Sunday, Bakersfield can expect another comfortable day with highs expected to reach 63°.

The beginning of the week in Bakersfield will be in the lower 60s, but by mid-week, the valley can expect a change.

As you prepare to warm up those Thanksgiving meals, temperatures will be warming up as well.

By Thursday, temps will be near 70° and you can ditch the jacket as you head through the aisles on Black Friday because we can anticipate a high of 71°.

Our mountain communities can expect a jump in temperatures just in time for Turkey Day as well.

Lake Isabella is expecting highs in the 70s by the end of the week.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will see conditions in the 60s.

Winds will be relatively stagnant, meaning air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups yet again.

Whether your holiday plans keep you in the valley or send you off with the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, stay safe and enjoy your Thanksgiving week!

