Temps rising into the 90s but cooler weather coming soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Hot weather hit Bakersfield on Saturday with temperatures reaching 94° — nearly meeting the record of 100° set in 1981.

Across the central valley, temps reached the 90s, and the coast enjoyed cooler weather in the 60s.

Through Sunday, Bakersfield can expect highs in the 90s once again, but once again the coast will deal with nice weather in the 60s and 70s.

We can expect major changes as we head through the beginning of the week.

Saturday saw air quality in the unhealthy for sensitive groups, but we can expect an improvement to the moderate category.

Even more changes are coming with low pressure headed our way.

As we begin the work week, we will see highs in the 70s and rain chances starting on Tuesday, lasting through next weekend.

We could see scattered showers throughout our area, and we will keep you updated with the latest information throughout the week.