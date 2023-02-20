The holiday weekend continutes with nice weather but major changes are on the way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — As we continue to enjoy the holiday weekend, we saw a high of 66° in Bako— right on track with average temps for this time of year.

Sunny skies, light winds, and moderate air quality made for a gorgeous Sunday in the valley, and we can expect to enjoy this weather through the President's Day holiday.

If you plan on spending your day off outside of Kern County, you'll see comfortable weather persist across the state.

Along the coast, temps will be in the upper 60s.

The central valley should see highs near 70°.

Late Tuesday night will bring major changes to Kern.

Bakersfield will see temps drop 20 degrees to the 50s by Wednesday, and the mountains will drop into the 30s and 40s.

With this storm building, the desert communities will deal with a high wind watch.

Snow levels could drop as low as 1000 feet and light rain will hit much of the county.

These changes won't hit until Tuesday, so take advantage of the great weather while it lasts.