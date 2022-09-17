This lovely Friday brings sunny skies and cool highs

On this beautiful Friday, Bakersfield is once again enjoying nice, comfortable weather.

The high on Friday reached 83°.

Light winds and sunny skies make for a great start to the weekend.

Those cool temperatures will be joining us for the remainder of the weekend as well.

Bakersfield is anticipating a high of 85° on Saturday — the warmest temperature we'll see for a little while.

Sunday, a high of 81° is expected in Bakersfield, and with that, we could be seeing some rain in our forecast.

Our first Pacific storm of the season will be throwing some moisture our way Sunday night.

A 20% chance of showers is in the forecast for Sunday evening, and a 40% chance of showers is expected for Monday.

By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, those rain chance are drying up.

Our mountain communities are awaiting nice weather for the rest of the weekend as well.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park are going to see temps in the 70s this weekend.

Lake Isabella is looking forward to cool 80s.

They will also be anticipating a 20-40% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.

For now all across Kern county, enjoy the outdoors this weekend because it can't get much better than this!