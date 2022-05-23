Triple digits coming to the Valley floor, prepare for the heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The heat is here. Kern County is seeing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average this week, with triple digits coming Wednesday.

Valley communities will see 90s and 100s Monday through Friday. A small cooldown is expected as we get closer to the weekend. Mountain communities won't see triple digits yet but they can still expect above average heat midweek.

In addition, strong, gusty west to northwest winds are possible in the Kern County desert Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. A Wind Advisory may be required. Dry weather will persist through at least Sunday.