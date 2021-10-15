Watch
Warmer for the weekend

Temperatures climb above average by Saturday
23ABC Weather
Posted at 3:32 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 18:32:55-04

We'd been enjoying cool, fall weather nearly all week, but temperatures have returned back to their seasonal mid October normals Friday.

They'll continue to climb a bit on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure maintains its course toward us.

Highs will rise into the mid 80s in Bakersfield and range from the upper 60s in the south mountains to low 80s near lake Isabella.

Temperatures remain a little warmer on Sunday, but we begin to see some change from there.

By Sunday evening an upper level trough will be moving overhead, which will begin to increase our winds.

A cold front will follow that at the surface, resulting in much cooler weather by Monday!

Highs will be as cool as the upper 60s in the Valley, and will drop into the lower 60s in the mountains!

That push of cooler air should be enough to keep our temperatures really nice through the week too.

Highs will steadily climb, but will remain below average through at least Thursday!

