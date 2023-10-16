Warmer weather expected for a few more days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield saw a warmer than average day on Sunday with a high of 85°, and it's only getting hotter as temperatures rise across the county.

Across Kern on Sunday, temps reached the 70s and 80s.

The second day of the Apple Festival in Tehachapi brought comfortable weather with a high at 77°.

The Kern River Valley and our desert communities saw highs in the 80s, and it's looking no different on Monday.

Air quality will fall in the moderate category with breezy gusts over most of the county.

Bakersfield should reach 85° on Monday with our mountains climbing to the upper 70s and 80s.

Our desert communities will start to reach the 90s on Monday, and the central valley should hit the 90s shortly after.

As high pressure moves in, temps will return to the 90s in Bakersfield on Wednesday and Thursday.

Following a brief stretch of heat, temps should fall back to near normal temps by next weekend.



