Weather remains consistent here at home as we monitor Hurricane Ian

Fall officially arrived a week ago, but we have yet to truly see those fall conditions here in Bakersfield.

Above average weather still staying around for the rest of this week.

Bakersfield saw a high of 89° on Thursday and will see a stretch of pretty steady weather through the weekend.

The expected high for Bakersfield on Friday will be 91° and will stay in the low 90s into early next week.

While it's not as bad as our summer heat, this weather is still unusually hot for this time of year.

As of Wednesday, this September is on track to be the hottest month on record since we began recording temperatures in 1893.

The current average for this month is 82.7°, already taking second place.

The first place average is 83.0° set in 1922.

On the other side of the country, we're monitoring Hurricane Ian.

The category four storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, leaving damage and destruction all across its path.

A hurricane of that power brought winds gusts up to 150mph, causing severe damage to homes, snapping trees, and knocking out power poles across Florida.

Dangerous life-threatening storm surges continue to impact Florida where areal flood watches remain in effect along the coast.

The storm was briefly downgraded to a tropical storm but has already picked up again to a powerful category one storm headed for South Carolina.

South Carolina awaits hurricane force winds as the storm makes its way up the Atlantic coast.

Rescue efforts persist in Florida and we will continue to monitor the system as it moves north along the coast.