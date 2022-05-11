Wednesday is starting off cool and windy, but our temperatures are rising

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday is starting off cool and windy, but our temperatures will see a warming trend before the end of the week.

We're also going to be keeping our eye out for a stray shower Wednesday, especially in the mountains, but most of the activity will stay north of Kern.Looking ahead, warmer weather is on the way!Highs in the Valley jump into the 70s by Thursday, 80s by Friday, and will be near 90 by the weekend!

Wednesday is expected to start out chilly, with 40s in the Valley and temperatures in our mountain communities near or even below freezing!

Highs will then climb into the mid to upper 60s in the Valley, with our mountain towns stuck in the 50s once again.

In addition to the chilly temperatures, gusty winds remain in the forecast, with gusts up to 20 mph in the Valley, up to 40 mph through the mountains, and over 50 mph in the desert, where a Wind Advisory is effect through 8PM Wednesday.

