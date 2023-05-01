Weekend ends hot, but cooler weather headed to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temps across California stayed hot on Sunday, but cooler weather and stormy conditions can be expected soon.

Sunday, Bakersfield reached a high of 89° with conditions across the central valley feeling similar.

Temps along the coast felt more comfortable in the 60s and 70s, and Kern County can expect similar conditions as temps drop this week.

To begin the work week, Bakersfield will see a high of 71° on Monday.

In our mountain communities, temps will sit in the 50s and 60s, and in our desert communities temps will fall to the upper 60s and 70s.

With the cooler conditions, low pressure will bring high winds to our mountain and desert regions.

A wind advisory remains in effect until early Tuesday morning, meaning gusts could reach up to 40 mph in some areas.

On top of these changes, rain is back in the forecast this week, beginning late Monday night and lasting throughout the week.

We are tracking possible thunderstorms on Thursday, but impacts will be minimal, totaling to less than a tenth of an inch across the county.

Stay up to date with the weather conditions right here on 23ABC, and be sure to pack an umbrella and rain boots with you this week.