We're heating up here in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Due to a ridge of high pressure over the region we will have sunny skies across the central valley. Temperatures are expected to be above average this week with chances of record breaking heat by the end of the week.

This Saturday temperatures are expected to be 10 degrees above average.

At the start of the week a trough of low pressure will approach the west coast bringing with it a slight cool down for Monday and Tuesday, still temperatures will be above average.

In addition to the cooler temperatures we also have a 30% chance of wind gust exceeding 38 knots through the Kern county mountain passes.

By the time we reach Thursday it will be time to break out your summer wardrobe, with temperatures reaching the 90s in Bakersfield, the 80s in Lake Isabella and the 70s in Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Overall expect a beautiful warm week ahead Kern!