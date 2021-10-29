We're sunny and warm today before a fantastic Fall weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's a calm and cool morning with patches of dense fog that will dissipate by 10 a.m.

We're then sunny and warm for the rest of the day, with a high of 81 in Bakersfield this afternoon and valley air quality that is climbing in the moderate range. The Kern River Valley is about the same with a high of 82 in Lake Isabella this afternoon while Ridgecrest is looking for a high of 83. Tehachapi sees the influence of a warm desert breeze to help them climb to a high of 75 with a Frazier Park high of 74 today.

We're a couple degrees cooler tomorrow as a system passes over Northern California, bringing us some increasing winds and passing clouds, but there's no rain this far south!

That's good news for Sunday, we we'll be clearing and a little cooler but feeling fantastic for Halloween. Valley trick-or-treaters can now expect dry mid-60s as they go door to door that evening.

There are a couple more systems lined up in the Pacific that want to pass to our north next week, keeping that cool, clean air coming onshore for the first several days of November, but Kern County only has a slight chance of showers on Monday and again Thursday.

