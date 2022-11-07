Winter storm coming with rain and snow

Sunday in Bakersfield brought a gorgeous day with the high reaching 74°, but the afternoon started to see some cloud cover.

The looming Pacific storm has made its way to the valley, meaning that temperatures will drop this week and Kern County will get a dose of much needed rain.

Bakersfield expects a 60% chance of rain on Monday and a 90% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Our first wave of rain is set to arrive in the valley on Monday with a tenth to a third of an inch of rain.

The second wave of rain will bring a third to two thirds of an inch of rain, totaling to about an inch of rain in the valley, and our mountain communities could see up to two inches of rain.

Rain chances will drop by Wednesday to 50%, and we'll dry up by Thursday.

Minor flooding and mudslides are possible given the rain chances.

Remember to turn around and don't drown in the event of a flood and never walk or drive through flood waters.

Snow levels will drop from 8000 feet on Monday to 3500 feet by Tuesday night.

Kern's highest peak could see up to a foot of snow.

If you have to drive in snow, be sure to break and accelerate slowly and pack an emergency kit with you just in case.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the 50s by the middle of the week, but we can anticipate those temps to pick back up to the 60s just in time for Veterans Day weekend.

Always be sure to stay safe and bring a rain jacket and umbrella with you to the polls on Election Day.