Tips for how to prevent blisters while enjoying the outdoors

How to prevent blisters during outdoors adventures.

If you spend any significant amount of time in the outdoors you know that you will occasionally get a blister or two. But there are ways to minimize your chances of getting a blister with a just a few simple steps.

Keep your feet dry!



Dry feet are happy feet! At all costs try and keep your feet dry. Always carry an extra pair of socks. When your socks become wet, take a break and swap them out. It's perfectly okay being that person that has a pair of socks hung on the outside of your pack drying. Yes, you may get some stares, oh well, your feet will thank you. Consider wearing a pair of liner socks under your hiking socks. This will help wick moisture away from your feet. Lastly, always make sure you keep your boots as dry as possible.

Sweat causes blisters



Some people's feet just sweat more than others. No shame, just facts. If you are one of those people, apply some antiperspirant creams prior to heading out. Less moisture equals fewer blisters! Consider carrying some Gold Bond foot powder also as this will help as well. Lastly, replace your insoles occasionally! Your boots may be in awesome condition, but your insoles may be saturated with blister-enhancing bacteria.

Clean feet equal happy feet

We know it can be a pain to take off your boots during a quick break along the trail. But it's worth it. Keeping your feet clean will help prevent blisters. Give them a quick rinse in a stream while you are swapping out socks.

Don't wait until your have a blister to take action



If you feel a blister forming. Take action! You likely know your blister problem areas, be it your heel, toes or the ball of your foot, when you suspect a blister is coming, stop and clean the area, then apply moleskin or some duct tape to the area. Once you are done for the day, remove it and allow the tender area to get some air.

