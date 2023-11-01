1
Edwards Air Force Base / Rosamond / Mojave
Football brawl update: Mojave players claim racial slurs sparked fight
Steven Virgen, 23ABC
4:06 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Future Success: Students gain opportunities at East Kern Career Expo
Steven Virgen, 23ABC
7:48 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Mojave High's football game at Lone Pine ends with fights
Steven Virgen, 23ABC
8:17 AM, Oct 27, 2023
Local News
Confined Space Rescue: 3 pulled from Randsburg mine
Mike Hart, 23ABC
10:48 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Two space shuttle boosters leave Mojave for California Science Center in L.A.
Steven Virgen, 23ABC
6:26 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Local News
EXTRA TOPPING: KCSO finds guns, drugs in Rosamond traffic stop
Mike Hart, 23ABC
11:00 AM, Oct 10, 2023
Boy Scout Troop 888 returns to Mojave after nearly 40 years
Steven Virgen, 23ABC
5:22 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Free Know Your Numbers health program available at Rosamond Park
Steven Virgen, 23ABC
5:21 PM, Oct 04, 2023
If You Give a Child a Book