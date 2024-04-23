1
Shafter / Wasco / Lost Hills
Shafter Pool, Skatepark, Stringham park construction projects plugging along
Sam Hoyle
5:34 PM, Apr 23, 2024
Kern County Library providing free passes for California State Parks
Sam Hoyle
5:52 PM, Apr 18, 2024
Wasco Police to take city jurisdiction for first time in 43 years Thursday
Sam Hoyle
6:00 PM, Apr 17, 2024
String of vehicle break-ins in Shafter neighborhood prompts investigation
Sam Hoyle
6:12 PM, Apr 15, 2024
CA Seed Law: Protecting Farmer's plots and Grandma's salsa garden
Sam Hoyle
6:20 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Crunchtime for 2023 tax season, what a Wasco tax professional is seeing
Sam Hoyle
5:38 PM, Apr 08, 2024
CODE RED: Shafter to introduce new community notification system
Sam Hoyle
4:58 PM, Apr 05, 2024
Carnitas El Jesse slated to open in Wasco, part of city's growth since 2022
Sam Hoyle
5:45 PM, Apr 04, 2024
Man accused of finding, taking leg in Wasco now facing felony drug charge
Sam Hoyle
5:50 PM, Apr 03, 2024
Mosquito and Vector Control Districts starting work to keep flying pests at bay
Sam Hoyle
4:51 PM, Apr 01, 2024
Kern County pesticide restrictions for land near citrus groves now in place
Sam Hoyle
5:00 PM, Mar 29, 2024
Carbon capture project slated for Belrigde Oilfield near Lost Hills
Sam Hoyle
4:50 PM, Mar 28, 2024
Shafter Aquatic Center moving swimmingly towards new building
Sam Hoyle
5:25 PM, Mar 18, 2024
Shafter Chamber highlights bright spots in community with annual awards
Sam Hoyle
5:55 PM, Mar 13, 2024
Shafter Senior to see upgrades thanks to Federal grant
Sam Hoyle
5:26 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Trash or Green bin: Which bin does dog poop go in?
Sam Hoyle
5:00 PM, Mar 08, 2024
Lowering the barrier to access healthcare in Shafter
Sam Hoyle
5:13 PM, Mar 06, 2024
Where to find your polling place, ballot drop box in Kern County
Sam Hoyle
5:55 PM, Mar 04, 2024
GAME ON: ESports booming at Shafter, Kern High School District
Sam Hoyle
6:00 PM, Mar 01, 2024
Focusing on breaking stigmas surrounding pregnancy and dental care in Shafter
Sam Hoyle
5:19 PM, Feb 28, 2024
Shafter Colours Celebration returns for first time since 2020
Sam Hoyle
5:32 PM, Feb 22, 2024
Minter Field Air Museum holding open house to commemorate and celebrate
Sam Hoyle
3:37 PM, Feb 09, 2024
Before he was James Zervis of Kern County, he was Jim in Shafter and Wasco
Sam Hoyle
5:56 PM, Feb 07, 2024
Does wet weather spell trouble for almond growers? Not necessarily
Sam Hoyle
5:25 PM, Feb 05, 2024
Shafter-Wasco Landfill nearing self-sufficient sustainability
Sam Hoyle
5:54 PM, Feb 01, 2024
Shafter High's broadcast journalism class teaching new era of journalists
Sam Hoyle
5:40 PM, Jan 24, 2024
Portrait of a Warrior: Phillip Campas' memory etched in graphite
Sam Hoyle
5:36 PM, Jan 23, 2024
SPRAY SAFE: Ag producers, pesticide sprayers learn tactics from Farm Bureau
Sam Hoyle
4:49 PM, Jan 19, 2024
Shafter community lends helping hand to family in need
Sam Hoyle
5:39 PM, Jan 18, 2024
FIRE IT UP: Airburner at Shafter-Wasco Landfill creating electricity
Sam Hoyle
6:05 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Shafter's Green Hotel: The building blocks of a city
Sam Hoyle
10:20 AM, Jan 16, 2024
Little Laundromat Librarian: One woman's push to boost literacy in Shafter
Sam Hoyle
5:29 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Shafter Library and Learning Center creating space for everyone, hosts comic-con
Sam Hoyle
6:08 PM, Jan 05, 2024
Will Shafter Aquatic Center's pool be ready for cannonballs by summer?
Sam Hoyle
11:35 AM, Jan 04, 2024
Getting home safe for the holidays
Sam Hoyle
5:34 PM, Dec 29, 2023
Christmas trees for cash: Shafter football players hold fundraiser
Sam Hoyle
5:16 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Shafter Library and Learning Center's new mural, a community affair
Sam Hoyle
10:22 AM, Dec 19, 2023
Fanny packs, a mustache, and a great teacher: Shafter High's Mark Morales
Sam Hoyle
6:03 PM, Dec 15, 2023
American Pistachio Growers helping Central Valley ag producers tap into grants
Sam Hoyle
5:23 PM, Dec 14, 2023
The future of the Shafter Skatepark visualized in rendering at City Council
Sam Hoyle
6:22 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Building an education partnership: Shafter Learning and Bakersfield College
Sam Hoyle
5:39 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Shafter Football season ends following botched call against Torres
Sam Hoyle
6:11 PM, Nov 20, 2023
